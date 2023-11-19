Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with murder in Brighton Park shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the shooting death of three other men in Brighton Park earlier this month.

Jesus Franco, 19, was arrested on Friday in the 5600 block of West Division Street.

Police say he was identified as the offender who, on Nov. 4, participated in the shooting of the victims, a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men, in the 3100 block of West 39th Place.

Franco was placed into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of murder/other forcible felony, and one count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

