Chicago man charged accused of beating, robbing woman on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in a violent robbery on a CTA train on Wednesday.

Guy McDonald, 61, was arrested in the 400 block of South Halsted Street just before 9:30 p.m. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Chicago police said McDonald allegedly battered and took property from a 25-year-old woman while inside a train car, in the 400 block of South Clinton Street.

Responding officers quickly found him and placed him into custody less than 30 minutes later.

McDonald was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.