Man charged with attempted murder of a 46-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night.
Police arrested Keatrick Freemon, 24, in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 p.m.
He was identified as the suspect, who moments earlier, shot and seriously wounded a 46-year-old man.
Freemon faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a stolen firearm.
He is due to appear in bond court Saturday.
No further information was immediately available.
