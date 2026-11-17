A Chicago Heights man has been charged with attacking a Northwestern University student inside her dorm room in Evanston over the weekend.

Diaunte Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated battery, home invasion, and criminal trespassing.

According to the charges, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Adams followed two Northwestern students from the Noyes station on the CTA Purple Line to the Elder Hall dorm, where he followed them inside, even though he is not affiliated with the university.

The university said he bypassed two layers of security by following the students through secured areas of the residence hall.

Prosecutors said he then made his way to the 4th floor of the residence hall and followed a student as she went into her dorm room. When the student turned around and saw Adams staring at her, she tried to leave and was able to partially open the door before he grabbed her by the throat and began choking her.

The victim was able to keep the door to her room open with her foot and called for help. Another student in the hallway tried to rescue the victim, but couldn't free her, so ran to get help.

Several other students ran into the room and freed her from Adams' chokehold, then kept the door closed to keep him from escaping before police arrived to arrest him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an injury to her left alf.

Adams was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon at the Skokie courthouse.

The university said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and security presence in the area has been increased.

"Personal safety is a shared responsibility, whether on campus or elsewhere. We encourage members of our community to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activities to local law enforcement," the school said.