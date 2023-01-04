Watch CBS News
Man carjacked by 4 suspects on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is carjacked after parking his vehicle on the city's Near West Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 10:05 a.m., the victim, 25, had just parked his car when he was approached by four men in an unknown vehicle.

One of the suspects displayed firearms and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in both vehicles, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. 

