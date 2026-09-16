Man beaten by attacker, bitten by dog in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say

Chicago police on Wednesday were looking for a man who attacked and beat another man and ordered his dog to bite the victim in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said at 3 a.m., the 44-year-old victim was outside in the 5900 block of North Sheridan Road when a man walking a dog came up and began yelling at him.

The victim said he started to walk away, at which point the man with the dog hit him in the head and face and commanded the dog to bite him, police said.

The victim turned the corner and contacted police from the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said. He suffered cuts and dog bites and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported, and there were no reports of anyone in custody. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.