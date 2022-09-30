Man charged with attempted murder of woman in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with shooting a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday.

Clarence Campbell, 31, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a 31-year-old woman, in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.

Campbell was arrested in the 19600 block of Division Street in Crest Hill. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.