Man attacking woman shot by teen inside Chicago West Side home

Man shot by teen while attacking woman inside Humboldt Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy shot a man who was attacking a woman Wednesday night inside a home in Humboldt Park.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Huron Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a battery in progress where the man, 45, was attacking a woman, 40, inside the home. During the incident, the teen, a 16-year-old boy, pulled out a firearm and shot the man in his lower back before leaving the scene.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The relationship between the three is unknown.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made, and it is unclear if charges are expected in the case.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.