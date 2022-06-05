Man armed with machete robs two more people in Logan Square, Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man armed with a machete robs two more people in the Belmont Gardens and Logan Square neighborhoods Saturday night. The robberies happened after Chicago Police issued an alert of similar robberies over the past week.

Police said around 8:20 p.m., a woman, 44, was walking on the 3000 block of North Christiana when an unknown man approached her from behind. The offender got the victim's attention by speaking before demanding the victim's personal property.

The offender removed personal items from the victim's possession and fled the scene, police said.

Less than an hour later, around 8:52 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was crossing the street with a 7-month-old boy, on the 4100 block of West Wellington, when a silver sedan nearly hit her. The driver of the vehicle apologized before driving away.

The woman and child entered a nearby alley when the driver reversed the vehicle and entered the alley where the victims were. The offender then exited the car and while waving a sharp object demanded her property, police said.

The offender then re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

CPD on Saturday issued an alert to community members in the Avondale, Logan Square, and Irving Park areas of recent armed robberies involving a man with a machete.

The offender is described as a White Hispanic male between 25-30 years of age, 5'04"- 5'06", 150lbs, and has a light complexion and curly hairstyle. It is also believed that a second offender was driving the vehicle during one of the robberies.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.