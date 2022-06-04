Police search for man robbing people with machete on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in the Avondale, Logan Square, and Irving Park areas of recent armed robberies involving a man with a machete.

In each incident, the offender would approach the victim with a machete and demand their belongings. The offender would then flee in a 4-door sedan driven by a second offender.

Incident times and locations:

· 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue on May 27th at 7:58 p.m.

· 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 30th at 11:45 p.m.

· 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30th at 11:45 p.m. and May 31st at 12:10 a.m.

· 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3rd at 9 p.m.

· 4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3rd between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The offender is described as a White Hispanic between 25-30 years of age, 5'04"- 5'06", 150lbs, and has a light complexion and curly hairstyle.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.