Man, 72, slashed in neck and killed in fight in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

A 72-year-old man was slashed and killed in a fight in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday.

At 2:48 a.m., the older man got into a quarrel with a 38-year-old man outside in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

The quarrel turned physical when the younger man slashed the older man in the neck.

The older man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspected attacker was taken into police custody, and charges were pending Monday morning.