Man, 63, shot in face while in vehicle on Garfield Boulevard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face while in a vehicle Thursday afternoon on busy Garfield Boulevard near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 3:30 p.m., the 63-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Fuller Park and Englewood, when someone took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.