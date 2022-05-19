Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 63, shot in face while in vehicle on Garfield Boulevard

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face while in a vehicle Thursday afternoon on busy Garfield Boulevard near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 3:30 p.m., the 63-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Fuller Park and Englewood, when someone took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 4:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.