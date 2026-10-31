Man, 39, charged with carjacking woman at Northwest Side car wash

A man was charged after Chicago police said he allegedly stole a woman's car near a car wash in Bucktown this week.

Timothy Lee, 39, from Chicago, is charged with felony vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking, and unlawful vehicular invasion. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer.

Police say on Thursday afternoon, Lee allegedly tried to steal a car in the 2300 block of North Lister Avenue.

It was further alleged that he then went to a car wash in the 2100 block of West Fullerton Avenue, where he got into a woman's parked car, demanded she get out, and drove away.

Police arrested Lee early Friday morning.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.