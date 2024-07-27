Man, 36, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has died after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan early Saturday morning near the 31st Street Harbor.

Chicago police say the man was found unresponsive in the water just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Ericksen Drive.

Divers pulled him from the water, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

A boat captain told CBS News Chicago he saw his friend in distress. The captain also said his friend's son fell into the water around 4 a.m. and had not resurfaced.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

This comes as crews are to continue their search for a missing man after a boat capsized near 31st Street Beach on Lake Michigan Friday night.

Police said the two incidents are not related.