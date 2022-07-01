Teenage girl shot, killed in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a parking lot in Little Village Friday afternoon.
Police said at 3:04 p.m., the girl was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a man came by on a bicycle and shot her.
The teen was struck in the torso and found her own way to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A person of interest was apprehended for questioning. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.