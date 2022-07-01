Watch CBS News
Teenage girl shot, killed in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a parking lot in Little Village Friday afternoon.

Police said at 3:04 p.m., the girl was near the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue when a man came by on a bicycle and shot her.

The teen was struck in the torso and found her own way to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was apprehended for questioning. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 4:48 PM

