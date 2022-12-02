Mail stolen from USPS trucks days after postal worker robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Just as the holiday season is ramping up, threats to the safety of postal workers and your mail are piling up too.

Police said mail was stolen from USPS trucks days after a report of a postal worked robbed at gunpoint.

Police said around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 70 block of West Monroe Street, a group of two to four men were able to get into a parked USPS vehicle and take containers of mail and packages. T

About ten minutes later, another theft was reported about a mile away in the 1300 Block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said, again it was a group of two to four men who were able to get into a parked USPS vehicle and take mail and packages.

Police say the mail stolen was not worth more than $500.

This comes just days after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in the West Loop. In that case, the offender got away with the arrow key, which opens larger mailboxes.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke exclusively with the mail carrier who said the offender "put the gun to my stomach."

that victim, who wants USPS to address safety concerns. USPS did not respond to questions about safety, but recommended their workers stay "vigilant" all year.

