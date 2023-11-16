Magnificent Mile Lights Festival happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The holiday season kicks off this season with the 32nd annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m., at the site of the Lights Festival there will be booths with family activities and Santa. That runs until 4 p.m.

The big parade down North Michigan Avenue kicks off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. You'll see those giant floats and performances dancing down the street heading south across the Chicago River to Wacker Drive.

Fireworks end the festivities at 7 p.m.

"We have so many amazing surprises in store," Bradley Borowiec, VP of Wrigley Building, said.