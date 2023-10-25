Woman charged with shooting at Chicago police officers on Far South Side

Chicago police arrest woman they say pulled a gun on them

Chicago police arrest woman they say pulled a gun on them

Chicago police arrest woman they say pulled a gun on them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with shooting at Chicago police officers who tried to question her last month while responding to a report of a person with a gun on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, for a report of a person with a gun, and saw a male and a female in the area.

Police said the female pulled a gun and shot at the officers, who returned fire, but no one was hit.

Body camera video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability last week shows officers approaching a woman to question her, repeatedly saying "come here" and "let me see your hands," before she pointed a gun at them.

The officers can then be seen running to take cover behind a parked car as two shots ring out. COPA said both officers fired their weapons, and the woman ran off. No one was injured.

Police and COPA said the woman ran off after the officers returned fire.

The male who was at the scene was taken into custody and questioned before he was released without charges.

Police said, on Monday, 41-year-old Lynn Resendez, who lives one block away, was arrested after she was identified as the woman who fired at officers. Police said she admitted pointing a semi-automatic handgun at the officers and pulling he trigger.

Resendez has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge declined to grant her pretrial release at her first court appearance on Wednesday, meaning she will be held at Cook County Jail while she awaits trial.

She is due back in court on Nov. 14.