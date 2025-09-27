Watch CBS News
Lurie Children's Hospital held 4th annual "Kids Dig" fundraiser in South Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Honking horns, dumping truck beds, and digging in the dirt were part of a full day of fun for some young patients from Lurie Children's Hospital.

Construction firm Clayco hosted the company's fourth annual "Kids Dig" fundraiser at the "78" development site in the South Loop.

Kids got to operate construction equipment like excavators, dump trucks, and bulldozers, along with some help from the professionals.

Saturday's event raised nearly $250,000 for the hospital. 

