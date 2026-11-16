Loyola Medicine prohibiting minors, requiring masks for hospital visitors due to high respiratory virus levels

Loyola Medicine announced new stricter visitor rules for their hospitals Monday because they said they are seeing high rates of respiratory viruses seen and transmission.

In a statement posted to their website, the group said visitors under the age of 18 are not being allowed at Loyola Medicine hospitals, and masks are required in all patient and clinic rooms.

They are also strongly recommending visitors wear masks throughout all Loyola Medicine facilities.

They are also not allowing visitors who have been recently diagnosed with viruses including COVID-19, flu and RSV, or who have symptoms of fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough or congestion.

Patients who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for a respiratory virus are also limited to two visitors at a time.

Officials said exceptions for unique circumstances like end of life or critical illnesses can be approved by hospitals on a case-by-case basis.

Both the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health track respiratory viruses. As of Monday morning, both dashboards showed low levels of flu, COVID and RSV in the state and in the city, but those dashboards updates tend to lag a week to a few days behind the current day. It is possible Loyola Medicine hospitals are seeing much higher rates of respiratory illness than are being recorded by the city and state.

Flu season got an early start this year, and doctors have urged residents to get their flu and COVID vaccines as early as they could.