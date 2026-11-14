Loyola Chicago beats Colorado State 73-58

Ryan Agarwal scored 11 points as Loyola Chicago beat Colorado State 73-58 on Saturday.

Agarwal also contributed six rebounds for the Ramblers (3-1). Jason Schofield scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Xavier Amos had 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Josh Pascarelli led the Rams (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Pops Dunson added 13 points for Colorado State. Carey Booth also had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Agarwal led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-24 at the break. Jayden Dawson scored a team-high seven points after the break.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago hosts Wichita State and Colorado State plays North Dakota State at home.