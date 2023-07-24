Loved ones say goodbye to Hinsdale teen killed by car crashing into restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends are gathering to say their goodbyes to a teenager killed when a car crashed into a restaurant in Hinsdale last week.

Mourners lined up outside the Sullivan Funeral Home Monday afternoon to pay their respects during a visitation for 14-year-old Sean Patrick Richards.

Green ribbons adorned the columns and trees, similar to the ones tied around town for prayer vigils before his death.

His funeral is set for Tuesday.

Richards died four days after a jeep struck him outside a sandwich shop.

In an obituary, his parents remembered him as "Sunshine, goodness and a positive influence on everyone around him."