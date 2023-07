Car plows into restaurant in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car plowed into a sub shop in Hinsdale Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at Fontano's Subs and Deli, at 9 S. Lincoln St. in the western suburb.

Chopper 2 arrived at the scene shortly after it happened. The car appeared still to be inside as of 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.