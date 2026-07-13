Lou Malnati's pizzeria launches bonuses, sweepstakes for its rewards members

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on Monday announced the Lou's Rewards Fest, celebrating summer festivals in Chicago and loyal customers.

The weeklong festival starts Monday and runs through Sunday, July 19. It is the first-ever weeklong celebration for Lou's Rewards loyalty members, who will receive surprise offers, bonus rewards, and multiple shots to win prizes.

Rewards members are receiving a new surprise each day in their Lou's Rewards accounts, such as a buy-one, get-one-free deal on Lou's signature deep dish and thin crust, free appetizers and salads with qualifying orders, and bonus point drops.

Rewards members can also get some savory deals and even sweeter prizes.

Among the prizes that rewards members have a chance to win is a two-night stay at LondonHouse Chicago Hotel in the old London Guarantee and Accident Building, 85 E. Wacker Dr. The prizes also include a $750 Visa gift card for travel expenses, a $100 Lou Malnati's gift card, Wendella boat tour tickets, and tickets to The Second City improv comedy club in Old Town.

Members will receive one sweepstakes entry per day if they submit through the Enter to Win landing page or place an order with Lou's, which automatically counts as an entry. Winners will be notified by the end of the day Tuesday, July 21.

"Summer is filled with festivals, neighborhood celebrations and experiences that bring people together," Julie Younglove-Webb, chief executive officer of Lou Malnati's, said in a news release. "We wanted to bring that same energy to our loyalty program and create a weeklong celebration that offers members surprises, savings and chances to experience some of the best the city has to offer."

Lou Malnati and his wife, Jean Malnati-Miller, opened their first pizzeria in Lincolnwood on March 17, 1971. The namesake Malnati died in 1978, but his family kept the business going and expanding until it became a veritable Chicago classic.

Joining Lou's Rewards Fest is free to anyone who signs up for Lou's Rewards.