Lou Malnati's closes Gold Coast location on State Street after losing lease

Lou Malnati's said its Gold Coast location on State Street is permanently closed after the landlord decided not to renew the restaurant's lease.

The company said the landlord acquired the building at 1120 N. State Street in 2025 and has plans to redevelop the site.

The Gold Coast pizzeria has been at that location for the last 15 years, the company said, and they consider it a flagship location. Lou Malnati's is now working to find a new location in the area and is also exploring the possibility of being part of the new development in their old building.

All dine-in and carry-out at the Gold Coast Lou Malnati's has been stopped, but delivery is still available through a temporary kitchen that is being operated by the restaurant's current kitchen staff, the company said.