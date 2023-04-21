Some young people fear fallout of Loop chaos could be more racial profiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say they are on alert, and are planning now, for a potential replay of the chaos from last weekend.

Meanwhile, as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, some Chicago teens fear takeovers like the one downtown this past Saturday could lead to racial profiling.

Every teenager out on the streets of the Loop last Saturday night was not there to start trouble. CBS 2's Terry caught up with a group of supervised youngsters who became swept up in the "takeover" mayhem – and who now fear when, and if, they come back downtown, people will look at them with side eyes because they, in their words, "fit the description."

The scenes last weekend showing teenagers and young adults jumping on CTA buses, and attacking and robbing people downtown, left so many people in shock. Yet for others, it was deeper.

"It was a hurtful feeling just to see Black, African American young people down there," said Charles McKenzie.

McKenzie brought 15 youngsters from his youth mentoring group – Englewood First Responders – downtown las Saturday. After enjoying dinner on Erie Street along the Magnificent Mile, the chaperoned teens started walking south toward Millennium Park.

"Actually, we still had a good time up until the point when the teens started running in," Eric Anderson.

Eric Anderson and Latenesha Thomas walked with the mentoring group that night.

"Out of nowhere, we're just hearing loud crowds come from each side," said Eric.

When the crowds moved in like others, they were scared.

"Overwhelmed - because like, just why?" Latenesha said.

Yet when they saw who was causing the panic, Eric said, "It really made me feel like, kind of angry a little bit."

That was because those wreaking havoc looked just like them – and that fear turned into shame.

"They're setting that image for us as a community," said Latenesha.

The majority in the crowd Saturday evening were unsupervised Black teens. It is believed the downtown takeovers and video recordings are all for social media clout.

But much of what we saw was not mischievous, but criminal – people were injured, property was damaged, and two people were shot.

"They put it on social media, so people are going to see it; going to look at you like you're this type of person, that you're a gangster or you're tough," said X.

But even at age 14, Latanesha can't understand how those teens don't see how their actions could lead to racial profiling.

"They look at us like, 'Okay, we've got one Black child doing wrong, so all Black kids do wrong,' when it's really not that at all," she said.

The youngsters from the mentoring group, and many like them, say they are afraid to come back downtown.

it's dangerous down there for what. yeah i'm having fun but there's other kids having fun but not the way we're having fun

"Shouldn't nobody feel like they don't want to go downtown," said McKenzie.

SO what do these youngsters believe it will take to stop the takeovers?

"I feel like somebody with a lot of clout just needs to show us there's other stuff to do," said Latanesha.

"Or somebody that comes from our city - that came from where we come from - and tell them like, 'No, this ain't the way to go,'" said Eric.

Until that celebrity steps up, we are told the community, clergy and cops are ready. But everyone insists parents or guardians must do their part first to make sure these takeovers do not continue.