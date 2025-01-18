Suburban Chicago man ordered detained accused of shooting, killing wife during argument inside home

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was ordered detained after being charged with allegedly shooting his wife to death inside their home Friday morning in Lombard, Illinois, The DuPage County State's Attorney announced on Saturday.

Charles Witter, 81, made his first court appearance, charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The office said around 12:38 a.m., Witter called 911 requesting police assistance as he had allegedly shot his wife. Arriving officers met with him at the front door of the home, and he was immediately taken into custody.

Officers, while searching the home, found his wife, Helen Witter, 80, unconscious, lying on her back with her head on a pillow and her mouth open. She had suffered significant injury to the right side of her head, with blood coming from her head onto the pillow and bedding,

She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An investigation indicated that Witter and his wife were in bed when an argument ensued. It is further alleged that during the argument, he grabbed a gun from a drawer in his nightstand and shot Helen once before calling 911.

"The alleged shooting death of Helen Witter is indeed a tragedy," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Witter family and their friends as they cope with this heartbreaking loss."

Witter's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10.