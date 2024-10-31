Lombard Historical Society hosting 14th annual Christmas Mart on Maple Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking to start your holiday shopping early and support local businesses, a west suburban market this weekend lets you do both.

The Lombard Historical Society is teaming up with local churches to host its 14th Christmas Mart on Maple Street.

Visitors can explore and shop from about 100 small businesses at multiple locations. Most of the vendors sell homemade items – everything from soap to clothing.

"There's a ton of unique shopping experiences with us at the historical society. We have all sorts of things for your friends or yourself if you might live in Lombard, including we have our 2nd annual unique brass ornament, which is the archway of Lilacia Park. So if you're a lilac lover, it's definitely a well-needed keepsake," said Rae Slowik, education & collections manager at the Lombard Historical Society.

Christmas Mart on Maple Street is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit lombardhistory.org.