2 bystanders shot, 1 fatally, outside home in Lockport Township

A woman is dead, and a man was injured after a shooting in Lockport Township, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

Will County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Dellwood Avenue just before 8 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

Officials said deputies found two victims, a woman and a man.

The 31-year-old woman died at a local hospital, and the male victim is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the victims were bystanders caught in crossfire while they were standing outside. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.