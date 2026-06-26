Local high school teacher charged with transporting child pornography into Mexico

A local high school teacher is charged with transporting child pornography on a flight to Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said 42-year-old Thomas Neal flew from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on June 17.

Prosectors said when he arrived, he was selected for secondary screening by Mexican border authorities, at which time they found child pornography images and videos on his phone.

Border agents in Mexico took his phone and luggage, in which they found two laptop and six electronic storage devices, and immediately sent him and his luggage back to the United States on a flight to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Upon arriving in Houston, agents from the Department of Homeland Security searched Neal's phone and found hundreds of files of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Neal is currently a teacher at a high school in the Northern District's jurisdiction, but did not release further details about which school that is.

Neal was taken into custody, and remains in custody as he awaits a detention hearing on June 29. He is charged with one count of transportation of child pornography, which is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, and has a maximum possible sentence of 20 years.