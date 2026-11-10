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3 men arrested on same day for bringing loaded guns onto CTA platforms

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Three people were arrested on the same day for bringing a loaded gun onto CTA property last week. 

On November 2, around 4:20 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police took Joseph Tillman, 42, into custody at the  69th Street Red Line platform. 

Police said Tillman was arrested for disorderly conduct after playing a portable speaker. Officers then recovered suspected crack cocaine and a loaded gun while searching him.

Tillman was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He will remain in the Cook County Jail. 

Around 4:55 p.m., officers arrested  Brandon Brown, 25, for smoking a cigarette on the 95th Street Red Line platform. While searching Brown, officers found a loaded gun, ecstasy, and brass knuckles. 

Police said Brown did not have a valid FOID card. 

Brown was charged with  aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance

Thirty minutes later, sheriff's police at the 79th Street Red Line stop took George Sales, 32, into custody for disorderly conduct after he was seen smoking a cigarette. 

During a search, officers found a loaded gun. Officers learned Sales had a revoked FOID card. 

The State's Attorney's Office charged him with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. 

Sales will also remain at the Cook County Jail. 

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