3 men arrested on same day for bringing loaded guns onto CTA platforms

Three people were arrested on the same day for bringing a loaded gun onto CTA property last week.

On November 2, around 4:20 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police took Joseph Tillman, 42, into custody at the 69th Street Red Line platform.

Police said Tillman was arrested for disorderly conduct after playing a portable speaker. Officers then recovered suspected crack cocaine and a loaded gun while searching him.

Tillman was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He will remain in the Cook County Jail.

Around 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Brown, 25, for smoking a cigarette on the 95th Street Red Line platform. While searching Brown, officers found a loaded gun, ecstasy, and brass knuckles.

Police said Brown did not have a valid FOID card.

Brown was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance

Thirty minutes later, sheriff's police at the 79th Street Red Line stop took George Sales, 32, into custody for disorderly conduct after he was seen smoking a cigarette.

During a search, officers found a loaded gun. Officers learned Sales had a revoked FOID card.

The State's Attorney's Office charged him with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Sales will also remain at the Cook County Jail.