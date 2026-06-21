Lizzie G is proud to serve as MC for opening weekend festivities at Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Presidential Center was set to wrap up its opening weekend festivities Sunday with a full lineup of performers, events, and tours.

Elizabeth Elie, better known as Lizzie G, has been emceeing the fun on John Lewis Plaza at the Obama Center in Jackson Park since Friday. She has snapped photos with everyone from Valerie Jarrett to Jon Batiste.

"The energy has been electrifying. Like, it's been a lot of pride going on, you know, part of the South Side where this event is taking place," she said. "Man, like, you know, thank you to the Obamas and the Obama Foundation for entrusting me with this opportunity to carry on the energy after the dedication ceremony right into the great opening weekend."

Lizzie G is also an inspirational hip-hop artist who works with Chicago Public Schools students.

"My work in the schools goes far beyond entertainment. It's really about impact through my organization, Lizzie G Entertainment. We've been able to partner with Chicago Public Schools to bring in no-bully-zone programs, where I use music, spoken word, social-emotional learning to help students, solve conflict, and really understand their value,' Lizzie G said. "It's been very impactful for over 10 years, and we're really making a difference in the lives of young people."

On Sunday at John Lewis Plaza, Lizzie G said visitors could expect "amazing DJs," some bands and performances.

"Of course, people who have tickets can enter the museum, but really on this space, it's about, again, just connecting, bringing that energy," said Lizzie G. "You know, this center represents leadership and just hope. So it's just been very monumental being a part of the event this weekend."

The performances planned in John Lewis Plaza on Sunday, June 21, are as follows: