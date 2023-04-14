Little Village residents will rally to keep Walmart store open amid closings

Community members in Little Village will rally to keep Walmart open

Community members in Little Village will rally to keep Walmart open

Community members in Little Village will rally to keep Walmart open

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors who live in Little Village are fighting to keep a Walmart open.

You'll remember earlier this week we told you about Walmart's plans to close several stores throughout Chicago.

Community members will gather this afternoon at the Walmart neighborhood market on West Cermak to push to keep the location open.

It was a similar situation on the South Side yesterday.

Leaders there say closing the Walmart at 84th and Steward is unacceptable.

They're calling on the corporation to reconsider the closures and meet with the community.

Experts say closing the stores will only create more problems for people living in low-income areas.

Walmart claims the stores they're closing aren't profitable and have been losing millions of dollars a year.