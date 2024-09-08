Family calls for justice in deadly shooting of woman in Little Village

Reward offered for information in fatal shooting that killed woman in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent victim, who was a well-known mother, sister, and grandmother, is among the latest victims of Chicago's deadly gun violence.

Her family and friends are united in their call for justice. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ondrea Monique King, 58, was sitting in a car in Little Village on Aug. 31 when someone opened fire, and she was shot in the neck.

She died a short time later.

Now, her outraged community is demanding answers and urging anyone with information on this senseless crime to come forward.

"We can't just depend on our police," said Pastor James Brooks with Harmony Community Church. "It's going to take all of us. If we saw something, if we hear anything, we all have a responsibility to say something."

"When we have this outrageous killing of Monique King and these outrageous killings that continue to happen in our community, it shatters so many lives," said Leaders Network President David Cherry.

Her mother and brothers were on hand Sunday for the the call to justice.

Her funeral will be held on Friday.