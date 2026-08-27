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Lincoln Park Zoo's beloved snow leopard Ozzy has died

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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The Lincoln Park Zoo announced a beloved snow leopard has died. 

The zoo confirmed Ozzie has died after a rapid health deterioration on Thursday. 

"The zoo is grateful to the veterinary and animal care teams that conducted extensive diagnostic testing, including advanced imaging in consultation with our partners at MedVet, and provided intensive supportive care during Ozzy's final days," Zoo officials said. 

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Ozzie was born in 2018 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York and arrived at Lincoln Park Zoo in 2021 during the opening of the Pepper Family Wildlife Center. 

While snow leopards are known to be solitary, Ozzy spent time with Kennedi in their outdoor habitat. Zoo officials will continue to monitor Kennedi's behavior following Ozzy's loss. 

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