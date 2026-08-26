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Lincoln Park Zoo announces addition of Solana the Hoffmann's two-toed sloth

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Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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The Lincoln Park Zoo announced Wednesday that it was offering a "slow and sleepy welcome" to its newest animal resident.

Solana is an adolescent female Hoffmann's two-toed sloth. She lives in the Regenstein Small Mammal-Reptile House with her habitat mate, Oro.

The zoo said Selena is almost 2 years old, and came to the Lincoln Park Zoo from another accredited zoo. She was placed with Oro on a breeding recommendation through the Hoffman's Two-Toed Sloth Species Survival Plan, which was developed by institutions that are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

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Solana the sloth Lincoln Park Zoo

The hope is that the pair will mate and procreate down the line, the zoo said.

 "Getting to know a new animal's personality is always a highlight of the job for animal care staff, and Solana's team has noticed that she's a particularly curious sloth who interacts well with her care team and Oro," curator Dan Boehm said in a news release. "Just like us, many animals have food preferences and Solana is no different. She loves watermelon and eggplant!"

Hoffman's two-toed sloths have a native range in Central and South America. They live in trees in both tropical rainforests and deciduous forests, and can use their claws to hang upside-down from tree branches.

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Solana the sloth Lincoln Park Zoo

Sloths sleep up to 20 hours a day, and often remain still when awake. They mate one a year, and females have an 11-month gestation period before giving birth, all up in the trees.

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