Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub, Lomelok, reintroduced to littermate after surgery

Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub being reintroduced to littermates after back surgery

Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub being reintroduced to littermates after back surgery

Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub being reintroduced to littermates after back surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo's African lion cub, Lomelok, has taken new steps in his recovery after back surgery.

Lomelok is gradually being reintroduced to his littermates.

The 1-year-old lion was born with a spinal issue that has affected his mobility. He had surgery last month to fix a slipped disc in his back.

The zoo said Lomelok has reconnected with one of his littermates, Pesho.

Lincoln Park Zoo chose Pesho as the first lion to reintroduce Lomelok to, because of Pesho's mellow behavior.

Lomelok, meaning sweet, is one of three lion cubs born at the zoo last year along with Pesho, which means unexpected gift, and Sidai, which means good food or good lion.

The zoo expects Lomelok and Pesho to remain together if everything continues to go smoothly. It's not yet clear when Lomelok will be reintroduced to Sidai and his older brother, Pilipili.