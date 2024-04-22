Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub, Lomelok, reintroduced to littermate after surgery

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub being reintroduced to littermates after back surgery
Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub being reintroduced to littermates after back surgery 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo's African lion cub, Lomelok, has taken new steps in his recovery after back surgery.

Lomelok is gradually being reintroduced to his littermates.

The 1-year-old lion was born with a spinal issue that has affected his mobility. He had surgery last month to fix a slipped disc in his back.

The zoo said Lomelok has reconnected with one of his littermates, Pesho.

Lincoln Park Zoo chose Pesho as the first lion to reintroduce Lomelok to, because of Pesho's mellow behavior.

Lomelok, meaning sweet, is one of three lion cubs born at the zoo last year along with Pesho, which means unexpected gift, and Sidai, which means good food or good lion.   

The zoo expects Lomelok and Pesho to remain together if everything continues to go smoothly. It's not yet clear when Lomelok will be reintroduced to Sidai and his older brother, Pilipili.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 11:26 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.