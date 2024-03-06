Lomelok, Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub, recovering after back surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Lincoln Park Zoo lion cub is recovering following back surgery.

One-year-old Lomelok was born with a spinal issue that affected his mobility.

The zoo, along with MedVet Chicago, worked together to perform surgery to fix a slipped disc in his back.

Lomelok will be under 24-hour watch as he begins his road to recovery.

Lomelok, meaning sweet, is one of three lion cubs born at the zoo last year along with Pesho, which means unexpected gift, and Sidai, which means good food or good lion.

Those looking to donate to his ongoing veterinary care can visit the zoo's website or social media.