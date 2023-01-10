Watch CBS News
African lion gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) – The lion pride at Lincoln Park Zoo is growing.

Mom "Zari" gave birth to her three new cubs on Monday.

Wildlife experts weren't sure how many cubs would arrive.

An ultrasound the day before only showed two cubs.

The zoo is monitoring mom and the cubs by camera to give them some privacy, but the cubs are active and have started nursing, so all looks good.

