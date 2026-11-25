Thousands of people will gather with loved ones on Thursday to share a Thanksgiving meal, but the reality is that not everyone has enough to eat every day.

One community group, Lincoln Park Community Services, is working to make sure we can all help our neighbors have full bellies.

Using Shef, an online marketplace that connects people with local chefs, Lincoln Park Community Services participates in the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program. The program allows customers to donate funds for chefs to prepare meals, while enlisting local chefs to prepare the meals and local community partners to distribute them.

Lincoln Park Community Services cofounder and volunteer George Kuhlman explained that programs like Neighbors Feeding Neighbors took off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing requirements limited what volunteers could do directly.

"There were an awful lot of people who were used to volunteering their services and bringing food to different organizations, who because of COVID couldn't be in contact with people anymore," said Kuhlman. "So it was an inspiration, I think, to develop this concept where people make donations to chefs or to restaurants — maybe either or both — and allow them to make the food, and then the food just gets delivered instead."

Kuhlman explained that Neighbors Feeding Neighbors has a system set up to serve those in need that individual volunteers cannot necessarily provide on their own.

"One of the biggest problems for any organization that has to feed either homeless people or people from any different demographic or whatever, is that unless you know what you're going to have available, you can't really make a promise, and you can't necessarily deliver," he said, "and this really helps, to some extent, establish a steady stream as much as possible of food that people can be sure they can count on."

The way the system works is that donors provide funding through the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors landing page, either once or recurring monthly. Donations are also accepted on other touchpoints in the Shef system.

The funds go toward meal orders taken in by participating chefs, who prepare and package the meals in coordinated fulfillment waves, Shef explained.

The meals then go to shelters, food-access organizations, and other community partners, of which Lincoln Park Community Services is one. The program is also in operation through community partners in New York City; Los Angeles; the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Austin, Texas; Houston; Washington, D.C.; and Boston, among other cities and metro areas.

Through Dec. 10, Shef is also matching eligible meal donations with a contribution to Tony Robbins' 100 Billion Meals Challenge, which is geared toward addressing global hunger.

Lincoln Park Community Services has been in operation helping the community since 1985, when a few community members gathered to support their neighbors who were facing homelessness. Kuhlman said the gratification that comes from helping others goes beyond providing food.

Probably the single thing that affects me the most and moves me the most is not just the gratitude of people when they are on the receiving end, receiving the food and the sustenance, but the sense that someone cares about them — that they're real people. They have names. They have personalities. They have backgrounds that can be very interesting to learn about," he said. "And when they're treated not only to a meal, but to engagement with somebody and a sense of being respected as absolute equals, it just makes me feel great — and I think it really makes them feel great."

Lincoln Park Community Services operations out of two locations — the basement of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, at 600 W. Fullerton Pkwy., which serves as a shelter with 35 beds, and a purpose-built center at 1521 N. Sedgwick St. in Old Town, near the old Cabrini-Green development, which houses a 48-bed shelter, 20 affordable housing units, and a drop-in center.

The organization also provides supportive housing at scattered sites around the city, from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the Far North Side to the Austin neighborhood on the West Side and the South Shore neighborhood on the south.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served daily at both the Fullerton Parkway and Sedgwick Street locations. The Fullerton Parkway location accommodates 35 guests, the Sedgwick Street location 48.

There is also Drop-In Program at the Sedgwick Street location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those experiencing street-based homelessness. This program provides meals, case management, and access to laundry and showers.

Volunteers are always needed, Kuhlman said.

"We have volunteers who come from mahjong clubs, from schools, from church groups, from alumni associations, and they can bring the food themselves. They can order the food and have it delivered," Kuhlman said. "But there are a lot of different opportunities for them to serve."