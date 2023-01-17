Family suing city, ComEd, after 3-year-old killed in bike crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is filing a lawsuit against ComEd and the City of Chicago after their 3-year-old daughter was killed in a bike accident in Uptown last June.

Lily Shambrook was riding on the back of her mom's bike near Leland and Winthrop avenues on June 9, when it collided with a Mondelez semi-truck. The bike fell to the ground, and the truck hit the girl.

Her parents have said a ComEd truck was blocking the bike lane, so they were forced to ride in the traffic lane next to an 18-wheeler.

Her family is filing a lawsuit against the city, ComEd, Mondelez, and Penske. Her attorneys have said the city issued ComEd a permit to set up on the next street over, Winthrop, but the utility truck was parked on Leland.

The city is already planning to build concrete barriers along all bike lanes by the end of this year to prevent cars from entering bike lanes. The City Council also has since passed an ordinance requiring signs to be posted whenever a city permit or other work results in the closure of a bike lane, warning cyclists of the closure, and reminding drivers to yield to bicycles.

The ordinance also allows the city's Finance Department to tow away any vehicles parked in bike lanes.