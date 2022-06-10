Memorial in Uptown honors 3-year-old girl killed in bike crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The community is remembering a 3-year-old girl killed in a bike crash Thursday.

A memorial in Uptown is filled with flowers and stuffed animals.

Police said the child was riding on the back of a bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.

The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.