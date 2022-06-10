Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial in Uptown honors 3-year-old girl killed in bike crash

/ CBS Chicago

Memorial in Uptown honors 3-year-old girl killed in bike crash
Memorial in Uptown honors 3-year-old girl killed in bike crash 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The community is remembering a 3-year-old girl killed in a bike crash Thursday. 

A memorial in Uptown is filled with flowers and stuffed animals.

Police said the child was riding on the back of a bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.

The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.   

First published on June 10, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.