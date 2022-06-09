3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning.

According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with an adult in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.

The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision.

The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.