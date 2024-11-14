Lil Durk pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire plot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago rapper Lil Durk pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder-for-hire charges.

Durk, 32—legal name Durk Devontay Banks—was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles Thursday after being extradited from Florida.

Durk, a native of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, was arrested last month. Investigators believe he targeted rapper Quando Rondo.

Rondo was the intended target of a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles in which gunfire missed him, but killed his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson.

Investigators believe the plot against Quando Rondo was retaliation for the earlier murder of Chicago OTF rapper King Von.

Durk was arrested in the Miami area on Oct. 24. Prosecutors said he was trying to flee the country.

Five people associated with Lil Durk's Chicago-based rap collective, "Only the Family" or "OTF," are also accused in the case.

If convicted, Durk and his co-defendants face life in prison.