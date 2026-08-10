Lightning strikes natural gas main in Bartlett, setting tree on fire

A lightning strike hit a natural gas main, setting a tree on fire late Sunday night in northwest suburban Bartlett.

Bartlett Fire District officials said, around 10:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a tree on fire in the 1300 block of Deerfield Lane in Bartlett.

Firefighters determined that lightning had struck an underground natural gas main near the tree, rupturing the gas line, and igniting the tree.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the tree until Nicor was able to shut off the gas shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged by the fire.