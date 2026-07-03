Libertyville middle school teacher charged with using AI to make child porn from pictures of students

A middle school teacher in Libertyville, Illinois, is facing child pornography charges for allegedly using artificial intelligence to alter images of local students and create explicit images.

Marshall Steffer, 44, is a social studies teacher at Highland Middle School and a school district employee for nearly 20 years.

Officials said he took photos and videos of current and former students and then used generative AI to alter them into pornographic images.

Libertyville detectives were able to obtain Steffers' phone, where they said they found the images.

Steffers is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

Libertyville School District released a statement Friday afternoon, writing in part, "On the second to last day of the school year... several students reported concerns to school leaders regarding inappropriate photos/videos allegedly taken by Mr. Sheffer that afternoon in his classroom."

"Mr. Sheffer was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave that day," the statement continued. "We anticipate Board action on this matter as soon as possible."