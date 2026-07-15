2 teen girls injured in e-bike crash in Libertyville

Two teenage girls were injured, one of them critically, when they were hit by a car while riding an e-bike on Tuesday night in north suburban Libertyville.

Police said, shortly after 9 p.m., a grey Chevrolet Blazer was headed north on Milwaukee Avenue, crossing the intersection of Winchester Road with a green light, when the vehicle hit an e-bike headed east on Winchester Road.

Two 15-year-old girls were riding the e-bike and were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center. One of the girls was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition. The other girl's injuries were not life-threatening.

The man driving the Blazer was not injured.

Police said the crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.