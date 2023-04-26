Lewis University, St. Augustine College say they plan to merge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago area colleges announced they are planning to merge.

The boards of both institutions, Lewis University, in southwest suburban Romeoville, and St. Augustine College, in Chicago, unanimously approved the decision. The schools will submit an application to the Higher Learning Commission to make St. Augustine College a part of Lewis University.

The schools said the merger will allow them to offer more degree programs with students expected to be able to attend courses in a bilingual format at either location. They said they share a mission to create opportunities for students who are underserved.

The merger is subject to the approval of the Higher Learning Commission, Illinois Board of Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

Both schools will continue to operate as independent institutions until the merger is complete.