Volunteers from Levy Restaurants took over the kitchens at Rate Field on Wednesday to cook one of Chicago's largest Thanksgiving meals.

Levy volunteers prepared more than 4,000 fresh, homestyle dishes, cooking more than 2,000 pounds of turkey and more than 500 pounds of whipped potatoes.

"We want them to feel like they're getting a great home-cooked meal, and we cook everything from scratch, from the gravy to the sweet potatoes, casserole. It's unbelievable. It's really heart-warming for us," said Levy senior vice president of culinary Ron Krivosik.

It's a tradition that spans more than three decades.

"Being able to do this to feed over 100,000 people throughout those years has been truly a blessing for us," Krivosik said.

The Salvation Army will distribute the meals to Chicagoans in need on Thanksgiving Day.