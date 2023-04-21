Leona's Pizzeria hosting fundraiser for families of 2 fallen CFD firefighters

CHICAGO (CBS) – A local pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser to help support the families of two fallen Chicago firefighters who died while on the job.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt died from smoke inhalation while fighting a house fire in the west Pullman neighborhood. Then just a day later - Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk died while responding to a high-rise fire in the gold coast neighborhood.

The owners of Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant, located at 3877 N Elston Ave., are raising funds to support their families.

They're partnering with CFD's Retirees, Widows, and Children Fund to collect donations.

The fundraiser runs today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. They're asking for $20 donations.